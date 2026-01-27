Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

"Traffic to our docs is down about 40 percent from early 2023 despite Tailwind being more popular than ever," he wrote in a GitHub Issues post earlier this month. "The docs are the only way people find out about our commercial products, and without customers we can't afford to maintain the framework."

A recent pre-print paper cites the situation at Tailwind Labs as evidence that the increasing adoption of AI coding tools represents a breaking change for the open source community.