Free Software, Standards, and Open Data

It was as long ago as yesterday when I wrote about how I had decided to not minify the CSS and JS bundles for the 11ty Bundle website. As stated in the update, the issue that was causing my long build times was not the minifying itself, but rather the way I had configured the CSS and JS bundling in the base layout file. This meant that for every page of the site, the CSS and JS bundles were being re-bundled and minified, leading to excessive build times. Eliminating the minification step dramatically reduced the build time.

That said, what I was left with was the bundling process happening for every page, though it is far less expensive. This did not sit totally right with me and some members of the 11ty Discord community suggested that I look at configuring the bundling outside of the base layout file so that the bundling only happens once per build, rather than once per page.

And so, here we are and here's how I've done exactly that.