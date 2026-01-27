The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

Coming almost four months after GIMP 3.0.6, the GIMP 3.0.8 release is here with better support for Wayland systems when listing input devices, and several font handling improvements by making font loading on startup a lot faster, waiting for fonts to be fully loaded before loading any file, and special-casing the Skia font family.

Coming almost two years after GParted 1.6, the GParted 1.8 release is here to improve support for FAT filesystems by fixing a hang when setting FAT labels that match a root folder entry, as well as an issue where GParted displayed error messages along with the FAT label.

Based on the recently released Debian 12.13 “Bookworm” operating system, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.05 introduces a new script to make it easier for users to install the Wine software if they want to run Windows apps and games, sets the sound volume to 50% by default, and improves time zone and country selection.

Xfce Desktop Environment Is Getting a Rust-Based Wayland Compositor

Meet Xfwl4, a brand-new Wayland compositor for Xfce designed to offer the same functionality and behavior as Xfwm4, but for Wayland sessions, not X11. Therefore, future Xfce releases will ship with both Xfwm4 and Xfwl4 to provide users with support for X11 and Wayland sessions and ensure a seamless transition between them.

The work will be led by Xfce core developer Brian Tarricone, who plans to reuse the existing configuration dialogs and xfconf settings from the Xfwm4 window manager, which is currently used on the latest Xfce 4.20 release. However, the dev said that Xfwl4 won’t be based on the existing Xfwm4 code.

