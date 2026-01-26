news
Vista 11 in Chaotic State, Microsoft Tries to Extinguish the Fire Again
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft investigates Windows 11 boot failures after January updates
Microsoft is investigating reports that some Windows 11 devices are failing to boot with "UNMOUNTABLE_BOOT_VOLUME" errors after installing the January 2026 Patch Tuesday security updates.
The issue affects Windows 11 version 25H2 and all editions of Windows 11 version 24H2 after installing the KB5074109 cumulative update released as part of this month's updates.
According to Microsoft, some customers have reported that their systems fail to start and display a stop error during boot.
"Microsoft has received a limited number of reports of an issue in which devices are failing to boot with stop code 'UNMOUNTABLE_BOOT_VOLUME', after installing the January 2026 Windows security update (the Originating KBs listed above), released January 13, 2026, and later updates," Microsoft stated.
Ghacks ☛ Microsoft Pushes Second Emergency Windows 11 Update After Patch Tuesday Fallout
Microsoft has released yet another emergency update for Windows 11 after January’s Patch Tuesday caused widespread app failures, marking a rough start to 2026 for the operating system.