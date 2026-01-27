Games: Godot 4.6, Nexus Mods, and More

Nexus Mods, a major hub for hosting and distributing modifications for thousands of games, plans to update its standalone Vortex modding tool to work natively with SteamOS hardware.

That includes the SteamOS Linux distribution as well as native support on Steam Decks and the upcoming Steam Machine, which should make modding games on either system a bit easier.

Nexus Mods has been a keystone of the PC modding community for almost 20 years. It's one of a few centralized locations where gamers can find the latest mods for their favorite games, from aesthetic tweaks and new weapons and items to entire game overhauls. Along with manual installs, it also offers more automated installs and mod management through its Vortex tool.