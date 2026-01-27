news
Games: Godot 4.6, Nexus Mods, and More
-
Godot Engine ☛ Godot 4.6 – All about your flow
With the stability gained over the past five releases, the engine has matured enough to enter a new phase. Godot 4.6 kicks off a period of polish, quality-of-life improvements, and doubled-down effort on performance optimization.
-
PC Mag ☛ Nexus Mods Pledges to Add Native Steam Deck, Steam Machine Support on Linux
Nexus Mods, a major hub for hosting and distributing modifications for thousands of games, plans to update its standalone Vortex modding tool to work natively with SteamOS hardware.
That includes the SteamOS Linux distribution as well as native support on Steam Decks and the upcoming Steam Machine, which should make modding games on either system a bit easier.
Nexus Mods has been a keystone of the PC modding community for almost 20 years. It's one of a few centralized locations where gamers can find the latest mods for their favorite games, from aesthetic tweaks and new weapons and items to entire game overhauls. Along with manual installs, it also offers more automated installs and mod management through its Vortex tool.
-
WINE or Emulation
-
Radka Janek: Installing backdoored Windows games on GNU/Linux - Arknights: Endfield
You can easily run any backdoored Windows game on GNU/Linux nowadays without too much work. Let’s look at an example - Arknights: Endfield - using only Steam + Proton.
Proton
I usually run things through
GE-Proton, however this is the rare case when that has disappointed me. While the game installed fine for me and the launcher was semi functionaly, it wouldn’t actually start the game.
-