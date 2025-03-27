news
LibreOffice 25.2.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 83 Bug Fixes
Coming a month after LibreOffice 25.2.1, the LibreOffice 25.2.2 point release is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
Also today, The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 24.8.6 as the sixth maintenance update to the LibreOffice 24.8 office suite series addressing 31 bugs. The LibreOffice 24.8 series will be supported until June 12th, 2025, and the next point release, LibreOffice 24.8.7, is expected in early May 2025.