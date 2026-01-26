The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

news

Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 26, 2026



Proton 10.0-4 adds support for new games, including Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality, Changeling VR, Summoners War: RUSH, Quantum Threshold, REACH, Fellowship, Metal Slug: Awakening, The Obsessive Shadow, Drop Dead: The Cabin, Zero Caliber 2 Remastered, and Lost Memories 3 Side Stories.

Also supported by the new Proton release is Death by Scrolling, Stellar Reach, Girls’ Frontline, Modules, Distant Worlds 2, 懒人修仙传2, Ring Runner: Flight of the Sages, and Chronology. All these games are now playable on Linux, and they previously worked if you had Proton Experimental enabled.

Read on