news
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
Proton 10.0-4 adds support for new games, including Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality, Changeling VR, Summoners War: RUSH, Quantum Threshold, REACH, Fellowship, Metal Slug: Awakening, The Obsessive Shadow, Drop Dead: The Cabin, Zero Caliber 2 Remastered, and Lost Memories 3 Side Stories.
Also supported by the new Proton release is Death by Scrolling, Stellar Reach, Girls’ Frontline, Modules, Distant Worlds 2, 懒人修仙传2, Ring Runner: Flight of the Sages, and Chronology. All these games are now playable on Linux, and they previously worked if you had Proton Experimental enabled.