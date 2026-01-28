Games: $903 Million Lawsuit Against Valve and Heroic Games Launcher on GNU/Linux

After five months of work, the developers of Heroic Games Launcher have debuted version 2.19 of its open source game manager targeting Linux users. It includes experimental support for a new gaming platform to go alongside its existing support for Epic Games Store, GoG Store, and Amazon Luna.

The new game store being added is the ZOOM Platform, sometimes called ZOOM-Platform.com. No, that's not the Zoom conferencing software that makes us all groan when we have to use it. It's a retail gaming platform similar to GoG in that it offers a mix of old and new games on a DRM-free basis. It notably has a lot of the educational JumpStart games you might remember from the 2000s.