GNU/Linux Leaps to Almost 10% in Trinidad And Tobago This Year
Trinidadians are making some headlines this week (not for good reasons). So we've decided to take a quick look at Web statistics originating from Trinidadian users and use statCounter measures to observe this in Trinidad And Tobago:
This leap is unbelievably steep/sharp, but for a country with 1,512,779 people (as per last year's census) it's probably not a coincidence or pure noise either. Maybe statCounter changed how it measures things or got additional telemetry sources. █
