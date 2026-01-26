Review: Setting up a home server

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

The documentation is first rate. I know this because I've had to install it more than once. The app is maintained and updated almost ferociously, and I've rarely seen bugs or odd behavior. It just works, and in a way Plex, my first media server app, never quite did. There's a bash script for installation for Debian-based distros that includes dependencies and sets up updates, as well as a Flatpak and detailed instructions for RPM-based distros. The bash script opens a setup wizard (be sure to use the dedicated URL, with ":8096" at the end, and not "localhost" here, too) that walks you through the process.

The only real problem is granting permission for Jellyfin to access media files. This is one of the few areas where the documentation lags, offering several complicated command line options. It's easier to right click on the respective media folders, choose the Permissions tab, and grant read/write access to "Others." Best practice calls for putting the various media folders into a new Media folder, but I've always used the standard layout without problems.

That's it. Really. So the next time you want to show off your latest dog videos, know they're as close as the Linux budget home server.