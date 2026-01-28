news

Quoting: GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client —

Gaming on Linux used to be in a nasty catch-22. People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it, and gamers didn't use Linux because people wouldn't develop games for it. However, with the advancement of tech like Proton, we're beginning to see people take Linux seriously as a gaming powerhouse.

Still, that doesn't mean that the Linux community won't welcome developers who create Linux-native versions of their games and related apps. So, when the news broke that GOG was hiring a developer to help get its library app over into the world of FOSS, it was good news for everyone who wants to bring the classics over to Linux.