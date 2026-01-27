(Free)BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers

Just like with the jails portion of this series, you don’t need to be deeply familiar with the underlying virtualization technology – CBSD makes using it extremely easy after all. Having a good idea of what happens under the hood helps, of course. But if you don’t plan to run Bhyve in production for now and just want to get started, simply letting CBSD handle the nitty-gritty and getting usable results quickly is fine.

If you’ve read the previous articles on jails, here’s the good news for you: you basically already know how to use CBSD for managing Bhyve VMs! That’s due to the (mostly) consistent naming scheme that CBSD follows across all of its virtualization domains (which was the killing feature that sold me on CBSD after having used various jail and VM managers). Remember that ‘jls’ subcommand for listing jails, ‘jstart’ for starting one and so on? Well, substitute ‘b’ for the ‘j’ prefix and guess what happens: [...]