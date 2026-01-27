news
GStreamer 1.28 Open-Source Multimedia Framework Released, Here’s What’s New
Highlights of GStreamer 1.28 include a Vulkan H.264 encoder, an AMD HIP (Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability) plugin, basic colorimetry support for Wayland, a new wpe2 plugin for Webkit that makes use of the “WPE Platform API”, and a new property to disable skew corrections for the MPEG-TS demuxer.
This release also introduces support for enumerating virtual PCM sinks for ALSA, a d3d12remap element for D3D12, a LiteRT inference element, support for the aggregator to expose current-level-* properties on sink pads, and support for directly passing a QQuickItem for the QML render tree.