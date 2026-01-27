The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

news

GStreamer 1.28 Open-Source Multimedia Framework Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 27, 2026



Highlights of GStreamer 1.28 include a Vulkan H.264 encoder, an AMD HIP (Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability) plugin, basic colorimetry support for Wayland, a new wpe2 plugin for Webkit that makes use of the “WPE Platform API”, and a new property to disable skew corrections for the MPEG-TS demuxer.

This release also introduces support for enumerating virtual PCM sinks for ALSA, a d3d12remap element for D3D12, a LiteRT inference element, support for the aggregator to expose current-level-* properties on sink pads, and support for directly passing a QQuickItem for the QML render tree.

Read on