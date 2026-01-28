news
Games: Terraria, Valve Lawsuit, MECHBORN, GOG, Heroic Games Launcher, and More
Terraria 1.4.5 the absolutely huge Bigger and Boulder update is now live | GamingOnLinux
With a huge bumper of additional content for the game, Terraria version 1.4.5 the "Bigger and Boulder" update is now officially live.
UK lawsuit against Valve given the go-ahead, Steam owner facing up to £656 million in damages | GamingOnLinux
Valve, creator of Steam, now face legal action in the UK as a lawsuit has been given the go-ahead that could result in up to £656 million in damages.
MECHBORN is a roguelike deckbuilder that fuses '90s mech anime with Greek mythology | GamingOnLinux
MECHBORN captured my attention with the wild sounding setting that blends elements of a '90s mech anime with Greek mythology inside a deck-builder. Coming from developer Turtle Juice, who previously made Fluffy Horde back in 2018.
The simple GOG client for Linux, Minigalaxy version 1.4.1 is out now | GamingOnLinux
Minigalaxy is a simple and to the point GOG client for Linux, making it easier to download and install all your GOG games. A new bug-fix release is out now with Minigalaxy version 1.4.1.
GOG job listing for a Senior Software Engineer notes "Linux is the next major frontier" | GamingOnLinux
Will 2026 truly be the real year of Linux gaming on the desktop? Perhaps! And now even GOG are hiring towards building up their Linux support for GOG Galaxy.
Plague Inc: Evolved gets a "vastly improved playing experience on Steam Deck" | GamingOnLinux
Plague Inc: Evolved is a classic strategy sim that's still going strong and a new update was released to make playing it on Steam Deck even better.
ARC Raiders latest update adds a Solo vs Squads mode, long-term Trophy Display project and lots more | GamingOnLinux
While it may not yet be the extra content many players are hoping for, the latest ARC Raiders update overall sounds pretty great actually to pull me back in. Lots more is still to come as they detailed in a recent roadmap, and I'm very excited about new enemies and maps coming to it.
Heroic Games Launcher v2.19 released adding ZOOM Platform, AppImage updates and more | GamingOnLinux
[...] version 2.19.1 was also released, as a bug-fix for the Linux version due to issues launching games.
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 bringing more game compatibility to SteamOS / Linux | GamingOnLinux
The latest stable numbered version of Valve's compatibility layer Proton has arrived. Proton 10.0-4 brings lots of fixes and new game support for SteamOS Linux.