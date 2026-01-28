The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 28, 2026



Based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of January 27th, 2026, the GParted Live 1.8 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, namely Linux 6.18.5-1, and, as expected, it includes the recently released GParted 1.8 partition editor.

This release also includes a mechanism to avoid blank screen issues on some systems, as well as all the latest package updates, bug fixes, and security patches from the upstream Debian repositories.

