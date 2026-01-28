news
Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8
Based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of January 27th, 2026, the GParted Live 1.8 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, namely Linux 6.18.5-1, and, as expected, it includes the recently released GParted 1.8 partition editor.
This release also includes a mechanism to avoid blank screen issues on some systems, as well as all the latest package updates, bug fixes, and security patches from the upstream Debian repositories.