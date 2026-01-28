news
FOSDEM 2026 - Call for Volunteers and the "Drew DeVault" Problem
FOSDEM ☛ FOSDEM 2026 - Call for volunteers
With FOSDEM just a few days away, it is time for us to enlist your help.
Every year, an enthusiastic band of volunteers make FOSDEM happen and make it a fun and safe place for all our attendees. We could not do this without you. This year we again need as many hands as possible, especially for heralding during the conference, during the buildup (starting Friday at noon) and teardown (Sunday evening). No need to worry about missing lunch at the weekend, food will be provided.
Aethrvmn ☛ Open Letter to FOSDEM 2026
Today, as I plan on going to the FOSDEM 2026, I was checking the speakers, and I noticed that Drew DeVault will be giving a talk about Hare, his programming language.
For those not in the know, Drew DeVault has been accused (with what seems as pretty compelling evidence), of being both a pedophile, and a misogynist.