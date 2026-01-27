original
Happy Birds, Happy Life
It's only 6 AM here and it is of course very dark (it's wintertime in northern England), but Hi-Dee is already waiting for food and is perched near the window. We've never seen anything like this. It's like somebody coming to queue at a store at 7AM even though it only opens at 9AM. So it made our day. And sometimes it's simple stuff like this.
A week ago we faced some challenges/ordeals/tribulations due to a malicious neighbour, but at the end we won by adopting a workaround. So the birds are still happy and life goes on.
On another note, yesterday was a productive day for us as we added 44 new pages and traffic was very high (over a million by 8PM). This year has started well. The Chinese New Year (Tue, 17 Feb 2026 – Tue, 3 Mar 2026) will be Year of the Horse. It's exactly 3 weeks from now.
Today we'll drink some Chinese drinks that our Chinese neighbours (who like the birds by the way) gave us. █
Image source: Chinese Stone Sculpture of Ostrich on the Tomb of the Emperor Kao Tsung