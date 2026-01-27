The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

Coming almost four months after GIMP 3.0.6, the GIMP 3.0.8 release is here with better support for Wayland systems when listing input devices, and several font handling improvements by making font loading on startup a lot faster, waiting for fonts to be fully loaded before loading any file, and special-casing the Skia font family.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming almost two years after GParted 1.6, the GParted 1.8 release is here to improve support for FAT filesystems by fixing a hang when setting FAT labels that match a root folder entry, as well as an issue where GParted displayed error messages along with the FAT label.

Based on the recently released Debian 12.13 “Bookworm” operating system, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.05 introduces a new script to make it easier for users to install the Wine software if they want to run Windows apps and games, sets the sound volume to 50% by default, and improves time zone and country selection.

original

Happy Birds, Happy Life

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 27, 2026



It's only 6 AM here and it is of course very dark (it's wintertime in northern England), but Hi-Dee is already waiting for food and is perched near the window. We've never seen anything like this. It's like somebody coming to queue at a store at 7AM even though it only opens at 9AM. So it made our day. And sometimes it's simple stuff like this.

A week ago we faced some challenges/ordeals/tribulations due to a malicious neighbour, but at the end we won by adopting a workaround. So the birds are still happy and life goes on.

On another note, yesterday was a productive day for us as we added 44 new pages and traffic was very high (over a million by 8PM). This year has started well. The Chinese New Year (Tue, 17 Feb 2026 – Tue, 3 Mar 2026) will be Year of the Horse. It's exactly 3 weeks from now.

Today we'll drink some Chinese drinks that our Chinese neighbours (who like the birds by the way) gave us. █

Image source: Chinese Stone Sculpture of Ostrich on the Tomb of the Emperor Kao Tsung