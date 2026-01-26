news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



Quoting: I found a new Linux distro that's a productivity powerhouse right out of the box | ZDNET —

Manjaro is a sweet Arch-based Linux distribution, and it has the fans to prove it. Manjaro is designed to take Arch to new heights of user-friendliness, and it succeeds quite well.

Of course, there are always those who believe everything can be improved, which is why a small team of developers decided to fork Manjaro and create Elegance.

The beauty of Elegance isn't in the UI, although the developers have made Cinnamon look pretty good. What's really appealing (at least to me) is the collection of software that comes preinstalled.

Before I get into that, it's important to know that Manjaro provides the core of the OS, the Cinnamon desktop, the package manager, and the basic software. Beyond that, everything is Elegance.