Free and Open Source Software

KDE Connect: How To Integrate Kubuntu Laptop and Android Phone

This tutorial will help you take benefits from KDE Connect one of Kubuntu built-in applications that can connect to your Android phone. It is useful to send files from phone to laptop and vice versa, and it is very quick thanks to it uses wifi connection rather than bluetooth, as well as a lot of other features. We use Kubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" the latest OS version of this year to give you the greatest experience. 

SeeedStudio Unveils XIAO Plus Series with Expanded IO and Enhanced Connectivity

Seeed Studio recently announced the XIAO Plus series, an update to its popular XIAO lineup. This series features expanded IO options and standardized back solder points, enhancing functionality while retaining the compact XIAO form factor. The lineup includes the XIAO ESP32S3 Plus, XIAO nRF52840 Plus, and XIAO nRF52840 Sense Plus.

HackerBox 0110 Explores MIDI and Synth Technology with Raspberry Pi Pico 2

HackerBox 0110 offers a hands-on kit for synthesizer technology, showcasing the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2. Equipped with the RP2350 microcontroller, the kit enables exploration of MIDI technology, sound synthesis, and digital audio applications, providing tools for both learning and experimentation.

PicoPD Pro: USB PD 3.1 Development Board with PPS and AVS Support

The PicoPD Pro is a compact development board with the RP2040 microcontroller, enabling USB PD3.1 features like Programmable Power Supply and Adjustable Voltage Supply up to 30V. It includes an AP33772S sink controller for USB-C functionality and offers a 5V rail output for powering external components.

Refine - New Graphical Configuration Tool for GNOME Desktop

  
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support

  
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.

 
Sparky 7.6

  
This Week in GNOME #181 Happy New Year!

  
what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 27 to January 03


  
 


 
Radxa and Raspberry Pi Hardware

  
today's howtos

  
Debian: Bits from the DPL and building debian-installer

  
Intel Razer Lake, Nova Lake, and Wildcat Lake CPU PCI IDs added to Linux

  
Love KDE Plasma? These 7 Linux Distros Use Plasma as Their Default Desktops

  
Test, evaluate, adopt: Linux 2025 and beyond! - life one degree north, one-o-three degrees east

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Xubuntu Development Update January 2025

  
Xfce 4.20 was released last month, and Debian packages are being built and uploaded as new releases are published. January is a time for early testing and integration improvements.

 
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Is Linux finally ready to storm the mainstream?

  
NetBSD and More

  
FSF: Free Software Supporter, December GNU Spotlight, Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting Recap

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Bodhi Linux Offers Desktop Enlightenment

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
My last 6 months in KDE/Plasma Mobile

  
Upgrades from 22.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS are NOT WORKING

  
Incus in 2024 and beyond!

  
today's howtos

  
GNU Mailutils Version 3.18

  
Today in Techrights

  
5 of the Best Flashcard Apps in Linux

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Web

  
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding

  
Wine 10.0-rc4 and Games

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
today's howtos

  
What I need in a desktop environment

  
MakeUseOf on SystemRescue (GNU/Linux) and Raspberry Pi 500

  
IBM, Red Hat, and Fedora Family/Volunteers/Staff

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

  
This Week in Plasma: Artistry and accessibility

  
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 is available for testing

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Games: Palworld, Marvel Rivals, and More

  
Ditana – Arch-based Linux distribution

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Games: Stunt Rally 3.3, Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Godot's Microsoft Sellout (Money With Strings Attached)

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Web

  
Security Leftovers

  
Applications and HowTos

  
GNU/FSF Events: Free Software Directory, Raising Money to "keep putting pressure on Microsoft"

  
Videos: Recently in Invidious

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, LattePanda, ESP, and More

  
Postgres Extension Wizard and pg_chameleon 2.0.20

  
siduction Linux 2024.1.0 Released with Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1

  
postmarketOS 24.12 Released with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell 46

  
ExTiX 24.12 - based on Ubuntu 24.10  -  with LXQt 2.0, Calamares Installer, Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.12.6-amd64-exton :: Build 241223

  
Today in Techrights

  
For This New Year, 2025, We Need More Writers Out There [original]

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
Arch-Based Distros Dominate the Linux Gaming Scene

  
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 is available for testing

  
3 reasons Linux is the best alternative to Windows for gamers

  
PCLinuxOS Magazine and More

  
Caddy 2.9 Web & Reverse Proxy Server Released

  
Fossify File Manager: Open Source Replacement to Files by Google on Android

  
Games: Stardew Valley, Humble Bundle, and More

  
Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver

  
GNOME vs. KDE Plasma: Top Linux Desktops Compared

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.8, Linux 6.6.69, and Linux 6.1.123

  
5 lightweight Linux distributions with very low system requirements

  
Today in Techrights

  
