Test, evaluate, adopt: Linux 2025 and beyond! - life one degree north, one-o-three degrees east

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2025



I’ve had many people reach out to me to ask about how to get started in using GNU/Linux as your default operating system for your laptops/desktops. Some of them are just curious as to why I keep only using GNU/Linux (Fedora actually and for the last 20 years and 33 years counting from SLS) as my main driver as well as all of the systems that I need to run – my virtual machines, my servers, my VMs at hosting sites etc. All of my servers run Fedora, Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux or Debian.

Since about 2001, every new year, the tech press would run stories that headline something like “This is the year of Linux” or “This is the year of GNU/Linux on the Desktop” or some variation of that.

Those statements assume that people would just switch enmass and that will be it.

The reality is that, just as GNU/Linux started at the edge (print servers, file servers) in the mid to late 1990s, before taking over the data centre when the “cloud” became a thing, that was probably over a decade and a half’s worth of slow, considered adoption with zero marketing being done. It was adopted because it empowered people to inspect, check and see if it worked and was found to be reliable and dependable and just plain fun.

Read on