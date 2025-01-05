Xubuntu Development Update January 2025

Welcome to 2025, Xubuntu fans! Xubuntu’s January update features Xfce 4.20, GIMP 3.0, and many updates to supporting libraries and components. MATE 1.28 is still on the horizon and expected before 25.04 launches in April.

January Schedule

The Plucky Puffin Release Schedule for January is… well, it’s blank. But that’s okay. Xfce 4.20 was released last month, and Debian packages are being built and uploaded as new releases are published. January is a time for early testing and integration improvements.

