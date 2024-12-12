Release of Kubernetes 1.32
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.32: Penelope
Editors: Matteo Bianchi, Edith Puclla, William Rizzo, Ryota Sawada, Rashan Smith
Announcing the release of Kubernetes v1.32: Penelope!
In line with previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.32 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features. The consistent delivery of high-quality releases underscores the strength of our development cycle and the vibrant support from our community. This release consists of 44 enhancements in total. Of those enhancements, 13 have graduated to Stable, 12 are entering Beta, and 19 have entered in Alpha.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.32: QueueingHint Brings a New Possibility to Optimize Pod Scheduling
The Kubernetes scheduler is the core component that selects the nodes on which new Pods run. The scheduler processes these new Pods one by one. Therefore, the larger your clusters, the more important the throughput of the scheduler becomes.