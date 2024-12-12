Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
SparkFun Electronics ☛ A Breakthrough In Soft Robotics?
Researchers at Yale have been developing around soft robotics, stretching Arduinos into unbelievable shapes - some SparkFun products even made it into the mix.
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support
At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Custom Raspberry Pi 5 case rebuilds Pi 5 open loop into the hyper-compact case with the loop still intact — system stays below 43ºC at max load
Earlier today, YouTuber Michael Klements uploaded a detailed build log showcasing his custom, water-cooled Raspberry Pi 5 case, including an open loop and acrylic side panel, at a footprint competitive with the best retail Pi 5 cases. This was accomplished using lots of retail hardware, including an existing (overkill) Pi 5 open loop cooler and many custom bits and pieces, including case and reservoir shell made with 3D printing and laser cutting.
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Restoration of a barn find Amiga 2000: part 3
All the motherboard issues were resolved in my previous post in this series, now it is time to reassemble and see if the hard drive works.
Olimex ☛ RP2040pc is all in one open source hardware computer with 4 USB hosts, HDMI display, Stereo Audio and UEXT with Reload emulator you can run Apple ][ Apple][e and OricAtmos software on it
The Reload emulator written by Veselin Sladkov supports emulation of Apple ][, Apple][e and Oric Atmos.
Arduino ☛ A new Plug and Make Kit challenge! A game of rhythm and creativity
The Arduino Plug and Make Kit is all about unleashing creativity while simplifying the process of turning ideas into reality. It enables everyone to focus on the fun of creating with the power of the UNO R4 WiFi and a user-friendly, modular design – bypassing the complexities of traditional circuit building.
Mike Rockwell ☛ Raspberry Pi Monitor
It’s a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display with integrated speakers and HDMI input that is powered over USB.