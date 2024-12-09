Web Related, FOSS Focus
Hackaday ☛ Pedaling Your Mobile Web Server Across The Globe
We tinkerers often have ideas we know are crazy, and we make them up in the most bizarre places, too. For example, just imagine hosting a website while pedaling across the world—who would (not) want that? Meet [Jelle Reith], a tinkerer on an epic cycling adventure, whose bicycle doubles as a mobile web server. [Jelle]’s project, jelle.bike, will from the 6th of December on showcase what he’s seeing in real time, powered by ingenuity and his hub dynamo. If you read this far, you’ll probably guess: this hack is done by a Dutchman. You couldn’t be more right.
Hackaday ☛ WASM-4: Retro Game Dev Right In Your Browser
Have you ever dreamt of developing games that run on practically anything, from a modern browser to a microcontroller? Enter WASM-4, a minimalist fantasy console where constraints spark creativity. Unlike intimidating behemoths like Unity, WASM-4’s stripped-back specs challenge you to craft games within its 160×160 pixel display, four color palette, and 64 KB memory. Yes, you’ll curse at times, but as every tinkerer knows, limitations are the ultimate muse.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Bryce Wray ☛ Hints of new stuff in Hugo
If you typically don’t follow the social media postings from the team behind the Hugo static site generator, you might have missed yesterday’s highly interesting disclosures about the next full version of Hugo.
