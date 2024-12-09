GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients - 2024-12-04 Edition
Between 2024-11-27 and 2024-12-04 there were 19 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 168 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.3 % of total released titles. This means two things: it’s a very sloe week in terms of game releases. And out of 19 games on Linux, the probability of finding a lot of them to feature is fairly low. So, this week, we only get one game to show: Missiles Away.
Desktop Environments/WMs
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Design System December Updates
Back with a series of updates on the Plasma Design System work that we are doing. All videos contain English captions.
Leave your feedback or let us know if you have any questions.
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/12/08
Unofficial theme: synthesizers! How to Build a Chess Engine and Fail. (via) cablesoft. Finally, a ‘computers are bad’ story where I experienced (some of) the history described. Jon Makes Beats. Seeing synthesizers and samplers in use. (via) More synthesizer stuff: the Orchid. (via) Even more: Music Thing Modular Workshop System.
Fedora / Red Hat
GNOME ☛ [Red Hat's] Christian Hergert: Vacation? What’s that?
I tend to bulk most of my vacation at the end of the year because it creates enough space and time for fun projects. Last year, however, our dog Toby went paraplegic and so were care-taking every three hours for about two months straight. Erratic sleep, erratic self-care, but in the end he could walk again so definitely worth it.
That meant I didn’t really get to do my fun end-of-year hacks beyond just polishing Ptyxis which I had just prototyped for RHEL/CentOS/Bluefin (and more recently Fedora).
