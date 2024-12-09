GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

I tend to bulk most of my vacation at the end of the year because it creates enough space and time for fun projects. Last year, however, our dog Toby went paraplegic and so were care-taking every three hours for about two months straight. Erratic sleep, erratic self-care, but in the end he could walk again so definitely worth it.

That meant I didn’t really get to do my fun end-of-year hacks beyond just polishing Ptyxis which I had just prototyped for RHEL/CentOS/Bluefin (and more recently Fedora).