Openwashing Attacks and Microsoft-Funded Aggression
-
It's FOSS ☛ This Single Proton Pass Feature Saved My Inbox [Ed: This is marketing (paid-for) SPAM and openwashing]
A solid product feature of Proton Pass can help you save your inbox!
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Improving Open Source security with the new Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Secure Open Source Fund [Ed: Here is Microsoft's front group OSI shilling proprietary GitHub; Microsoft pays OSI to attack Open Source.]
Launched with a $1.25 million commitment from partners, the Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Secure Open Source Fund is designed to address a critical issue: the often-overlooked necessity of security for widely-used Open Source projects.
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Driving Open Source Forward: Make Your Impact in 2025 [Ed: Openwashing front group of Microsoft wants some fools to sponsor Microsoft lobbying]
Join us as a supporting member or, if your organization benefits from Open Source, consider becoming a sponsor. Together, we can protect and expand the freedoms that make Open Source possible—for everyone.