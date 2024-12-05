5 Reasons You Should Run Bazzite Linux On Your ROG Ally

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



The ASUS ROG Ally is a fantastic handheld gaming PCs, robbed of its full potential by the default operating system it ships with. While Windows 11 enables full compatibility for your library of games across platforms like Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass, it also introduces a clunky user experience that feels anything but intuitive. Fortunately, there’s an elegant Linux-based solution called Bazzite to elevate your enjoyment of the ROG Ally.

Windows has never been an elegant fit on devices without a mouse and keyboard. It did come close with the ambitious but cluttered Metro UI of Windows 8, and nearly stuck the landing with Windows Phone (even if that was technically a different OS). But a modern Windows OS means that handheld device makers like ASUS and Lenovo have to develop and shoehorn in overlays to resemble the look, feel, and functionality of a Steam Deck.

So why not customize your ROG Ally to function exactly like a Steam Deck?

