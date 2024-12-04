FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE Announcement
The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE. This is the third release of the stable/14 branch.
Some of the highlights:
-
OCI container images are now available.
-
The installer now supports downloading and installing necessary firmware packages after installing the FreeBSD base system.
-
OpenZFS has been upgraded to version 2.2.6.
-
OpenSSL has been upgraded to version 3.0.15.
For a complete list of new features, supported hardware, and known problems, please see the online release notes, hardware compatibility notes, and errata list, available at:
For more information about FreeBSD release engineering activities, please see:
Dedication
The FreeBSD Project dedicates the FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE to the memory of Mike Karels, who spent more than 40 years contributing to BSD and was the Deputy Release Engineering Lead at the time of his passing.