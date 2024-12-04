Web Browsers, Mozilla, and Tor
Daniel Stenberg ☛ No need to email me about Cisco AnyConnect
The reason my email address is shown there is because I am the lead developer of curl, which is but a small component in this application. I am not associated with Cisco nor this product.
Mozilla and Tor
Mozilla ☛ Using trusted execution environments for advertising use cases [Ed: Mozilla has become just another advertising company]
This article is the next in a series of posts we’ll be doing to provide more information on how Anonym’s technology works. We started with a high level overview, which you can read here.
Tor ☛ Arti 1.3.1 is released: onion services, RPC, relay development, and more
Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust. Now we're announcing the latest release, Arti 1.3.1.
This release continues development on Arti Relay and the RPC subsystem, and adds the initial scaffolding for service-side proof-of-work support. It also contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, as well as improvements to our CI infrastructure.
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest - November 2024 - The Thunderbird Blog
November saw an increase in the number of team members contributing to the project and to the number of features shipped! Users on our Daily release channel can help to test newly-released features such as copy and move messages from EWS to another protocol, marking a message as read/unread, and local storage functionality. Keep track of feature delivery here.
If you aren’t already using Daily or Beta, please consider downloading to get early access to new features and fixes, and to help us uncover issues early.
