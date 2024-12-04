Programming Leftovers
Victor Kropp ☛ Advent of Code Day 3
The third day required the use of regular expression for the first time this year. The puzzles are progressively harder each day, but I still can solve them during my morning coffee.
The first puzzle required just taking the regexp match result, while the second one was about processing all matches sequentially.
AdventOfCode ☛ Day 3 - Advent of Code 2024
Scan the corrupted memory for uncorrupted mul instructions. What do you get if you add up all of the results of the multiplications?
Rlang ☛ Tackling Advent of Code
Whether you’re new to Advent of Code or if you want to brush up on your programming skills, below you can find a list of useful tricks, data structures and algorithms that are often needed when solving the challenges. Some of these are accompanied with links on how to use them in a few popular programming languages.
Note, the list is rather large. We recommend only picking a few items where you think your knowledge is lacking.
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Gist of Go: Channels
We've learned how to launch goroutines and pass data through channels. But channels have many more interesting features. Let's dive in!
Sean Goedecke ☛ How I ship projects at big tech companies
I have shipped a lot of different projects over the last ~10 years in tech. I often get tapped to lead new ones when it’s important to get it right, because I’m good at it. Shipping in a big tech company is a very different skill to writing code, and lots of people who are great at writing code are terrible at shipping.
Here’s what I think about when I’m leading a project and what I’ve seen people get wrong.
Rlang ☛ How to Find and Count Missing Values in R: A Comprehensive Guide with Examples
When working with data in R, it’s common to encounter missing values, typically represented as NA. Identifying and handling these missing values is crucial for data cleaning and analysis.
Basedpyright and neovim
Basedpyright is a fork of pyright with various type checking improvements, improved vscode support and pylance features built into the language server. It has a list of benefits over Pyright.
Python
ID Root ☛ Google Search using Python
In today’s data-driven world, the ability to efficiently retrieve information from search engines is invaluable. Google, being the most widely used search engine, offers a wealth of information at our fingertips.
Seth Michael Larson ☛ New era of slop security reports for open source
I'm on the security report triage team for CPython, pip, urllib3, Requests, and a handful of other open source projects. I'm also in a trusted position such that I get "tagged in" to other open source projects to help others when they need help with security.
