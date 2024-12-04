Red Hat Leftovers

Image mode for Red Bait Enterprise Linux (RHEL) makes the operating system as simple to build, deploy, and manage as a containerized application. It has been an exciting time to see so many customers and users in the community engaged and focused on driving more of their infrastructures with container workflows. The opportunity to grow the value proposition of containers beyond applications is certainly resonating. If you are new to this concept and wondering where this might be useful please take a look at some of the use cases. Let’s dive into the release!