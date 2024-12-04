Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Migrating Windows virtual machines to OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS
We are pleased to be announcing the public preview of Windows Server license included support for OpenShift Virtualization on ROSA. With license included support, the cost of the Windows license is bundled with the Amazon bare metal EC2 instance cost and billed per vCPU. This allows customers running Windows VMs on ROSA a convenient way to manage their licensing costs with their compute usage. For any additional questions on Windows licensing please refer to the AWS and Microsoft FAQ.
Red Hat Official ☛ Achieve better large language model inference with fewer GPUs
Applying FP8 quantization to store the model weights in memory in lower floating point precision, we were able to get excellent results while running the model in a smaller memory footprint than we otherwise would. These results further reinforce OpenShift AI's capability to deliver high-performance LLM inference, enabling enterprises to efficiently deploy and scale AI applications in production environments. With 1,718 tokens/sec in offline mode [1] this result highlights significant performance improvements to the vLLM project which we are excited to discuss in this article.
Red Hat ☛ What’s new in image mode for RHEL in 9.5?
Image mode for Red Bait Enterprise Linux (RHEL) makes the operating system as simple to build, deploy, and manage as a containerized application. It has been an exciting time to see so many customers and users in the community engaged and focused on driving more of their infrastructures with container workflows. The opportunity to grow the value proposition of containers beyond applications is certainly resonating. If you are new to this concept and wondering where this might be useful please take a look at some of the use cases. Let’s dive into the release![...]