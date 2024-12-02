Applications and HowTos
Applications
Medevel ☛ Obsei: Free and Open-source Observation Framework for Automated Insights for Business Intelligence
Obsei: A Lightweight Observation Framework for Automated Insights
If you’re in the business of monitoring social platforms, gathering customer feedback, or simply extracting structured data from various sources, you’ve probably felt the frustration of juggling complex tools and pipelines.
Medevel ☛ Table OCR - Free 11 OCR Apps to Extract Tables from Images and PDF Files
OCR (Optical Character Recognition) is a technology designed to identify and extract text from images and scanned documents. While OCR tools are widely used to digitize printed text, handling complex layouts like tables presents unique challenges.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Discord Screen Share Audio Now Works on Linux [Ed: Spyware]
If you’re an avid user of the Discord GNU/Linux app and been annoyed that screen share audio doesn’t work, there’s good news: it now does! The latest version of Discord for GNU/Linux at long last includes the option to ‘share system audio’ when setting up a screen share to stream in chats or server channels. Though it works on backdoored Windows and macOS, Discord has been silent on when it plans to support screen audio sharing on GNU/Linux – so much so it’s been the top feature request on the Discord feedback tracker for years. >
Barry Kauler ☛ Kodi flatpak does not work
Balasubramaniam sent me an email, reporting that the Kodi flatpak will not start. Yes, I have confirmed:
# kodi
bwrap: Can't make symlink at /run: File exists
There has been online discussion about this for years, for example: [...]
Instructionals/Technical
How to install Podman on AlmaLinux 9 or 8 to run Containers
Podman is promoted as an alternative to Docker, which advertises itself as a tool compatible with Docker Images. It offers a command line identical to Docker and is intended to simplify the migration from Docker to Podman for both users and programs.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Elementary OS 8 Step-by-Step
Hello techies, in this post, we will cover how to Install Elementary OS 8 step by step with screenshots on laptop or desktop.
Medium ☛ The Linux Concept Journey — Kconfig
Kconfig is a selection based configuration system. It was originally developed for the Linux kernel (but can and used by other projects today). We can use it in order to select build time options and/or enable\disable features (https://docs.legato.io/21_05/toolsKconfig.html). With Kconfig there are different config interpreters that can be used like: “config”, “nconfig” (menu based), “menuconfig” (also menu based), “xconfig” (QT based), “gconfig” (GTK+ based) and more (https://devpress.csdn.net/linux/62f636b9c6770329307fc366.html) — more on those in future writeups.
