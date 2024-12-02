today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/12/01
No theme but some new-to-me topics. Great Impractical Ideas in Computer Science: PowerPoint Programming. (via) The Monstrome. A Monster Manual. FriendlyStack Reminder, a hardware implementation of Post-It Notes. Tetris Forever, a game and a documentary at the same time.
Debian Family
-
Charles: Hello World
Or how it took more than a year for me to set up this website -
As the computer science tradition demands, we must start with a Hello World. Though I have to say this hello world took quite a long time to reach the internet. I’m thinking about setting up this website for way over a year, but there is always to many things to decide - what Static Site Generator will I use?
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
James G ☛ Designing a calm web reader
This reader has a few features. First, it is text-only. I show only the information I need: post titles and the author of the person who posted the associated blog. The reader doesn’t show images, except for my mascot that regularly makes me smile. Joy was an important part of this project. Long titles are paginated with […] so that no one title takes up too much room. Posts are grouped by day, so I can scroll back through time to see what’s new. Only the last seven days of posts are displayed.
The reader updates once per day: every day in the early morning. So, when I wake up, I have my morning paper.
Mozilla
James Brown ☛ roguelazer's website: firefox userchrome update
If anyone is using the style from my Firefox post a couple of years ago, you may have noted that the userChrome styling broke in Firefox 132; here's the correct new style for the same visual effect: [...]
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
[Repeat] Rlang ☛ Codes postaux
This data, although not a “real” administrative limit, is often used in many different applications, see for example the BNV-D.
There is no free, up-to-date, layer of polygon boundaries for french postal codes.
