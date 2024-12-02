Open Hardware and Mobile Stuff
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Chris Aldrich ☛ Typewriter Tools Upgrade
I’ve been wrenching on enough typewriters, that it was time to up my game again and add some new typewriter tools to the proverbial tool bag. In fact it was also time for an actual tool bag! So back on August 16th, I added a portable repair person’s leather bag and some new typewriter repair tools to my collection. For those interested in improving their skills and typewriter tools, I am documenting some of these new typewriter repair and maintenance tools. If you’re getting into the space, I highly recommend you slowly build your toolbox with items only as you need them.
-
Dan Langille ☛ Replacing batteries Eaton 5PX – 5PX2200RT & 5PXEBM48RT
After replacing all the batteries, carefully reinstalling the bars, and attaching the cover, I was ready to hook up the EBM to the UPS.
-
Hackaday ☛ 8-Bit Computers Crunch Advanced Scientific Computations
Although largely relegated to retrocomputing enthusiasts and embedded systems or microcontrollers now, there was a time when there were no other computers available other than those with 8-bit processors. The late 70s and early 80s would have seen computers with processors like the Motorola 6800 or Intel 8080 as the top-of-the-line equipment and, while underpowered by modern standards, these machines can do quite a bit of useful work even today. Mathematician [Jean Michel Sellier] wanted to demonstrate this so he set up a Commodore 64 to study some concepts like simulating a quantum computer.
-
peppe8o ☛ Run Python in Raspberry PI Containers with Docker
This tutorial will show you how to setup and run Python in Raspberry PI Containers with Docker
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Justin Vollmer ☛ Truth Is, I Don't Need an Excuse
Kev’s post initially caught my attention because I was curious what was driving him back to Android, as it’s a move I’ve considered in the past but never acted on. I’ve always come up with good reasons for not switching away from the Apple ecosystem, though I still keep an eye on the Android world, and attempt to make tool choices that allow me to migrate between platforms if needed.
But the part of his post that I really wanted to comment on was this line towards the end of the post, under the heading “Why Switch?”: [...]
-
Kev Quirk ☛ I'm Switching Back to Android
Since the previous post, I've received a tonne of feedback from you fine people, so thanks. This sent me down a rabbit hole of research, where I ultimately made the decision to not go with the Fairphone 5. For 3 reasons: [...]
-