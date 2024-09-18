Hardware: Purism, ESP32, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ GENESYSM-ADN6: A 3.5″ SubCompact System with Triple 2.5GbE LAN Ports
AAEON has introduced the GENESYSM-ADN6, a fanless 3.5″ SubCompact System designed for edge computing. Powered by Intel Core Processor N-series CPUs, it offers a compact, efficient solution for sectors like smart retail, industrial automation, and edge gateways. The system features strong connectivity, including three LAN ports with Intel Ethernet Controller I226 for 2.5GbE networking.
Purism ☛ The Liberty Phone: Secure Government Mobility
With Made in USA electronics, it ensures supply chain integrity. Hardware-based security, including physical kill switches, combines with the open-source PureOS to provide superior protection and control. Featuring end-to-end encryption and user-controlled cryptography, the Liberty Phone puts agency security first. Customizable and adaptable, it’s the ideal COTS solution for government needs – free from big tech bloatware and eavesdropping risks. Choose Liberty for truly secure government mobility.
CNX Software ☛ Zerowriter Ink is an open-source, ESP32-S3-based e-paper word processor (Crowdfunding)
Zerowriter Ink is an e-paper word processor for writers interested in an open-source, distraction-free writing tool built around the ESP32-S3 wireless microcontroller. It features a customizable, mechanical keyboard with low-profile Kailh Choc switches and a second-edition Inkplate 5 e-paper display from Soldered Electronics.