Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Empower your data center with leading compute, networking, and storage solutions
Managing a data center can be demanding and costly, and so there's a clear need for high-performance, cost-efficient general compute, networking, and storage solutions. Red Hat, Senao Networks, and defective chip maker Intel have joined forces to bring you the Senao SX904 Next-Gen NetSec Accelerator that tackles these challenges in innovative ways. Of course this solution integrates seamlessly with Red Hat's comprehensive enterprise platform offerings, including Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL), Red Bait Device Edge and Red Bait OpenShift.
Red Hat Official ☛ Managing image mode for RHEL with Red Hat Insights
Many of the same concepts users know from using package mode will apply, but one of the main differences is that package operations, e.g. DNF install, update, etc., are performed during the image build process. This means remediating common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) is not done directly on a live system by running dnf update. Instead, the container build process will build a new image containing the updates and push that to a container registry. Then the image mode system will pull that image down using bootc update, and the update will apply after the next reboot. In this case, the behavior of the OS intentionally mimics how containerized applications work.
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, September 2024
The recording of the September CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you.
Red Hat ☛ Network observability on demand
Installing an entire observability stack can be hard to handle and not worth the effort in some cases. That's why we are introducing the Network Observability CLI as a technical preview.
What is the Network Observability CLI?
The Network Observability CLI (
oc netobserv) is a lightweight flow and packet visualization tool. It deploys a NetObserv eBPF agent and
flowlogs-pipelineon your Kubernetes cluster to collect flows or packets from nodes network interfaces and streams data to a single collector for analysis and visualization. This first version of the tool allows users to capture flows or packets running a simple command. It reuses the NetObserv components without the need to install and configure operator(s).