Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

Is Tor still safe to use?

Please note, that for the great majority of users worldwide that need to protect their privacy while browsing the Internet, Tor is still the best solution for them. We encourage Tor Browser users and relay operators to always keep software versions up to date.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Inkscape on Ubuntu 24.04

 This tutorial will help you install Inkscape Vector Illustrator on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With this, you can start your creativity and vector drawing jobs on Ubuntu and join the amazing community worldwide. We offer you here both standard and alternative ways and this will make it possible for you to have two different versions running at the same time. Finally, we also mentioned our tutorial series Inkscape for Students for you to start learning right away. Now let's start!

LinuxGizmos.com

Adafruit Showcases New Feather Form-Factor Board Powered by RP2350

Adafruit is set to enhance its Feather product line with the new Feather RP2350, featuring Raspberry Pi’s latest RP2350 chip. This upcoming board introduces a novel HSTX Port along with support for MicroPython and CircuitPython, making it accessible for both beginner and experienced developers.

Fanless PC with N97 CPU Dual GbE LAN and Dual HDMI Ports Supporting 4K at 60Hz

The QBiX-ADNAN97-A1 is an industrial-grade computing system engineered for robust performance and reliability. Featuring a compact, fanless design, it supports a DDR5 memory system, SATA 3.0, and dual GbE LAN ports, ensuring robust wired connectivity.

LiteWing is an Open-Hardware, Wi-Fi-Controlled Drone Powered by the ESP32 Microcontroller

CircuitDigest recently launched LiteWing on Kickstarter, a Wi-Fi-controlled mini drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller. Designed for hobbyists and engineers, LiteWing offers a fully programmable DIY platform, providing an affordable entry into drone technology for both beginners and advanced users.

GENESYSM-ADN6: A 3.5″ SubCompact System with Triple 2.5GbE LAN Ports

AAEON has introduced the GENESYSM-ADN6, a fanless 3.5″ SubCompact System designed for edge computing. Powered by Intel Core Processor N-series CPUs, it offers a compact, efficient solution for sectors like smart retail, industrial automation, and edge gateways. The system features strong connectivity, including three LAN ports with Intel Ethernet Controller I226 for 2.5GbE networking.

9to5Linux

GNOME 47 “Denver” Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of GNOME 47 (codename Denver) include support for nine accent colors in the Style section of the Appearance panel in Settings, the implementation of the File Chooser portal so you can finally see bigger thumbnails when opening files in your favorite apps, and XDG dialog protocol implementation on Wayland to specify hints on surfaces such as dialog modality.

Fedora Linux 41 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.11 and GNOME 47

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.11 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 41 beta is here to showcase the soon-to-be-released GNOME 47 desktop environment on the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, which is now Wayland-only and once again supports installing the NVIDIA drivers with Secure Boot enabled, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Spin.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 19, 2024

Stream in Forest

Updated This Past Day

  1. Morale at Microsoft Sinking, More Layoffs Expected, Stock Buybacks Blasted
    controversial because they should really be illegal
  2. The Kubecost Acquisition Does Not Show IBM is Rich, It Shows It Wants to Distract From Mass Layoffs Happening This Week (Thousands Laid Off in the Dark)
    So-called "news deserts" have become a national and international phenomenon (not local/regional)

    New

  3. Links 18/09/2024: Web Server Survey Shows Microsoft Down Again, Omkhar Arasaratnam Leaves Microsoft-connected OpenSSF
    Links for the day
  4. Links 18/09/2024: Gaming Layoffs and New Openwashing by Linux Foundation
    Links for the day
  5. Gemini Links 18/09/2024: Home, Ashram, and Markdoc
    Links for the day
  6. [Meme] Think. Positive. Saturate the Media.
    IBM: Layoffs? What layoffs?
  7. IBM Has Been Lobbying for Software Patents, It's Not the Free Software Community's Ally
    The ancient company has been lobbying for these patents for decades already
  8. Over Half a Day Later the Media Still Doesn't Cover Thousands of Layoffs at IBM
    Not even a single news site bothered to investigate and report this? Not even one?
  9. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  10. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
    IRC logs for Tuesday, September 17, 2024
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2024-09-12 to 2024-09-18
    3401 /n/2024/09/17/Mass_Layoffs_at_IBM_Today_Just_Like_Prominent_Rumours_Said_Upfr.shtml
    1291 /n/2024/09/13/Wine_Took_the_Bait_Mono_Soon_Starts_the_Microsoft_Circus_With_t.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €688K into Samba
SerNet secured €688,800 in funding from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund to boost Samba's security, scalability, and functionality
MX Linux 23.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10, Based on Debian 12.7
MX Linux 23.4 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
FreeBSD 13.4-RELEASE Announcement
FreeBSD is an operating system used to power modern servers, desktops, and embedded platforms
Announcing Incus 6.5
This release contains a very good mix of bug fixes and performances improvements as well as exciting new features across the board
Fedora Linux 41 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.11 and GNOME 47
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 41 release for public testing to get a glimpse of the new features and report bugs.
Announcing the AlmaLinux Certification SIG
After months of work, we are happy to announce the AlmaLinux Certification Special Interest Group (SIG), along with our Hardware Certification Program!
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
Fresh from the July 28 DebConf24 conference in South Korea comes a new open-source community project, eLxr
Pacman 7.0 Required Manual Intervention for Local Repositories
Attention Arch users, Pacman 7.0 has just landed in stable Arch's repos
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Hardware: Purism, ESP32, and More
mostly Open Hardware
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat's official site mostly
today's howtos
many howtos
Programming Leftovers
Coding related picks
Openwashing and Proprietary Traps Disguised as "Open"
the current trend
Security Leftovers
Security stories
GNOME Asia Summit 2024 and Akademy 2024
a couple of posts about events
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3.1 released
The previous release, 6.3, was on September 10
Mozilla/Firefox: Tor Browser 13.5.4, Comments to NIST, and Spam Management in Thunderbird
3 new stories
Steady in a shifting Open Source world: FreeBSD’s enduring stability
FreeBSD's new release cycle and extended support offer stability and predictability
Qubes OS 4.2.3 has been released!
We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.2.3
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, August 2024
This report covers hrev57901 through hrev58042
GNOME 47 “Denver” Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 47 as the latest series of this acclaimed and beloved desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems bringing new features and improvements.
Programming Leftovers
coding links, a handful
GNU/Linux Leftovers
applications and more
Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G to get six major Android OS updates!
Open Hardware Leftovers With Focus on Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi mostly
today's howtos
many howtos for the morning
Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Microsofters' Rootkits Breaking Linux Compatibility, and More
Latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Thank you, all CentOS Sponsors !
Some time after CentOS Stream 8 and CentOS Linux 7 releases went EOL (End of Life)
Nextcloud Hub 9 Released, Here’s What’s New
Nextcloud Hub 9, an open-source suite of collaboration and productivity tools, launches with enhanced privacy and improved design and features
Navidrome 0.53 Rolls Out with Enhanced UI
Navidrome 0.53, a self-hosted music server and streamer, brings a new Nuclear theme, language additions, playlist auto-import toggle, and more
Linus Torvalds advises open-source developers to pursue meaningful projects, not hype
The creator of Linux detailed the latest Linux updates at the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit Europe event
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only feature free and open source software here
Fairphone 5 review
I mentioned in my last status update post that I had just received a Fairphone 5. Here are my thoughts on it after a month of use
These Linux distributions are best for developers - here's why
Sure, Linux is a great OS for all sorts of users. But developers need just the right tools to do their jobs
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Instructionals/Technical From HowTo Geek
many howtos, same site
today's leftovers
another pair of stories about GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Pretence Thereof
Some OSI spam for Microsoft, too
Standards/Consortia Leftovers
standards and deviation from them
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and LINUX Unplugged
A pair of new episodes
Open Hardware: Arduino and More
some gadgets and such
Linux and BSD Leftovers
IBM and more
Latest Microsoft Openwashing and 'Linux' Foundation PR Cruft
fake "open"
Luxembourg Ministry for Digitalisation contributing to the LibreOffice Conference 2024 and How to Install It
Some LibreOffice news
Programming Leftovers
including R and Python
Linux 6.11
Sunday afternoon here in Vienna, and 6.11 is out
Free Software Directory Meeting on IRC and Promotion of the Fake 'FSF' in the EU
Some FSF bits
Security Leftovers
patches, breaches, and more
Canonical/Ubuntu: OIDC, Newsletter, and HowTos
Some Ubuntu news
Software: Valkey, PGP, and More
FOSS picks
Nix Steering Committee Election 2024
While the Steering Committee is given the authority to make decisions within the scope of its responsibilities directly, it is expected to delegate as much as possible
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, WP [WordPress] Briefing
3 new episodes
Latest From Red Hat
redhat.com's latest 4
Android Leftovers
Camera control button making its way to three new Android manufacturers
SDesk 2024.09.16 launches with new drivers while shifting from Calamares to the GNOME first-run wizard
Based on Arch Linux but also packing a few proprietary pieces of code, such as the Swirl web browser, SDesk received a new update yesterday
PFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 has been released
Today, we have a huge release fresh out of the kitchen. It comes with a large number of important changes for every user out there: a record number of package updates
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer
Prompting Client is the latest security effort for snap software, and acts as a companion to the new desktop Security Center app
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Raspberry Pi and more
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Maine, and More
Microsoft strikes again
Lilbits: Furi FLX1 Linux smartphone, Tile’s new Bluetooth trackers, and Haiki OS R1 Beta 5
The Furi FLX1 is a $499 smartphone from with a 6.6 inch FHD+ 120 Hz IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50MP primary camera
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
The 5 best Linux distributions for students - from middle school to college
Linux distros are ideal operating systems for educational environments for multiple reasons
Plasma 6.2 Beta in KDE neon Testing Edition
Back from the fun of Akademy in Würzburg we can now get to the important task of testing Plasma 6.2 beta
This Week in KDE Apps
Welcome to the first post in our "This Week in KDE Apps" series! You may have noticed that Nate's "This Week in KDE" blog posts no longer cover updates about KDE applications
Redox OS is the fastest Linux distro I've tested, and you should try it despite what it's missing
If you want to get a glimpse of what the future of operating systems could look like, Redox OS is a great place to start
The Linux file system structure explained
If you're new to Linux, knowing how the file system is laid out will alleviate some confusion
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 Linux Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the 3rd generation (Gen3) of the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Linux-powered laptop with updated components.
Games: Steam, Anti-Cheat (Rootkit), Anomaly Agent, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Secure Boot-neutering PKfail debacle is more prevalent than anyone knew
The debacle was the result of non-production test platform keys used in hundreds of device models for more than a decade