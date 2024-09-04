Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Pajamas to profit: Launch your Open Source empire
It all started in a humble bedroom in 1998. With a passion for GNU/Linux burning bright, Gaël Duval started a journey that diversified the Open Source ecosystem.
It's FOSS ☛ This Strange Twitter-like Platform With Social Links is Now Open-Source!
Those usually feature an assortment of links showcasing their online identities, work, businesses, and more. Some popular tools include names like Linktree, Lnk.Bio, and Milkshake.
Events
WordPress ☛ WordCamp US 2024: Oregon-a See You There?
Starting September 17, open source and WordPress professionals from around the world will touch down in Portland, Oregon, for four days of learning, connecting, and collaborating.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Peter Eisentraut ☛ PostgreSQL LTO battle
I wrote recently about the performance of PostgreSQL when compiled with different compilers and optimization levels. Another dimension in that evaluation is link-time optimization (LTO).
LTO allows the compiler to perform optimizations across source-file boundaries (more correctly, compilation unit boundaries).
Web Browsers/Web Servers
University of Toronto ☛ Apache's odd behavior for requests with a domain with a dot at the end
When I wrote about the fun fact that domains can end in dots and how this affects URLs, I confidently said that Wandering Thoughts (this blog) reacted to being requested through 'utcc.utoronto.ca.' (with a dot at the end) by redirecting you to the canonical form, without the final dot. Then in comments, Alex reported that they got a Apache '400 Bad Request' response when they did it. From there, things got confusing (and are still confusing).
