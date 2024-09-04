Mozilla: AudD® Music Recognition and Firefox Developer Experience

We’ve all been there. You’re streaming music on Firefox and a great song plays but you have no idea what it’s called or who the artist is. If your phone is handy you could install a music recognition app, but that’s a clunky experience involving two devices. It would be a lot better to just click a button on Firefox and have the AudD® Music Recognition extension fetch you song details.

“And if you’re listening on headphones,” adds Mikhail Samin, CEO of AudD, “using a phone app is a nightmare. We tried to make learning what’s playing as uncomplicated as possible for users.” Furthermore, Samin claims browser based music recognition is more accurate than mobile apps because audio doesn’t get distorted by speakers or a microphone.