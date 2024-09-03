today's howtos
-
Vitux ☛ Installing phpMyAdmin on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 and Securing it with Let’s Encrypt SSL
phpMyAdmin is a popular free tool written in PHP intended to administer MySQL and MariaDB over the web. This guide will walk you through the installation of phpMyAdmin on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 and show you how to secure your installation with a free SSL certificate from Let's Encrypt.
-
OSNote ☛ How to add a swap file on Debian 12
Swap space is a crucial aspect of memory management in GNU/Linux environments. It acts as an extension of physical RAM, allowing your system to offload inactive pages in memory. This can be especially useful when running memory-intensive applications or handling multiple processes concurrently.
-
How to install and use NoMachine on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 Linux
NoMachine on GNU/Linux (Ubuntu) and other supported operating systems is a remote desktop application that allows users to control computers using local or remote systems from anywhere in the world. It can work on low-bandwidth connections and is used by professionals and home users.
-
Vitux ☛ How to Backup Files and Folders in Debian 12
In the IT world, it is important to keep a copy of your data as possible to utilize it when required in case of disk failure or removal by mistake. Therefore, taking a regular backup at the end of the day is a good practice for a responsible computer user.
-
How to install Schwab Thinkorswim on Ubuntu 24.04 or 20.04 LTS Linux
Here, we will show you how to download and install the popular ThinkorSwim Trading platform using a command terminal on Ubuntu 24.0, 22.04, or 20.04 LTS, GNU/Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Zorin, Debian, CentOS, and others. What is Thinkorswim?
-
Vitux ☛ Managing Network Interfaces and Settings on Ubuntu 24.04 with nmcli
Ubuntu 24.04, like many modern GNU/Linux distributions, relies on the NetworkManager for managing network connections. While the graphical tools available in Ubuntu make network management accessible to users of all skill levels, nmcli - the command-line interface for NetworkManager - provides a powerful and flexible alternative.
-
Vitux ☛ Using Restic Backup on Ubuntu 24.04
Restic is a modern, open-source backup program designed for efficiency, security, and simplicity. It enables users to create encrypted, incremental backups of files and directories, ensuring that data is safely stored and can be restored in case of data loss, corruption, or accidental deletion.
-
Vitux ☛ Apache Solr Installation on Debian 12
Today we're diving deep into the world of Apache Solr, a robust open-source search platform that’s perfect for high-powered search and indexing capabilities. From websites to e-commerce, Solr is a go-to solution for streamlined data retrieval.
-
Unix Men ☛ Untar tar.gz file: The Only How-to Guide You Will Need
If you are someone who works with so many files (especially compressed files), you will come across the tar.gz format very often. This format is the industry favorite because it combines both the “.tar” archive and the “.gz” compression. Combining these both powerhouses gives you an efficient way to bundle and then compress files.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WireGuard on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s digital landscape, ensuring secure network connections is of utmost importance. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have become an essential tool for protecting online privacy and safeguarding sensitive data.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Laravel on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Laravel on Linux Mint 22. Laravel, a powerful and popular PHP framework, has gained significant traction among web developers due to its elegant syntax, extensive features, and robust ecosystem.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rust on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rust on Fedora 40. Rust, a systems programming language that combines safety, concurrency, and memory efficiency, has gained significant popularity among developers in recent years. As a Fedora 40 user, you might be interested in harnessing the power of Rust for your projects.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Blender on AlmaLinux 9
Blender, the powerful open-source 3D creation suite, has become an essential tool for artists, animators, and designers worldwide. Its versatile features, including modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking, and video editing, make it a go-to choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install RawTherapee on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
RawTherapee is a powerful open-source RAW image processing software that has gained popularity among photographers for its advanced features and user-friendly interface. As an Ubuntu 24.04 LTS user, you can harness the full potential of RawTherapee to enhance your digital photography workflow.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install RawTherapee on AlmaLinux 9
RawTherapee is a powerful, open-source photo editing software that has become increasingly popular among photographers using Linux. With its extensive set of tools and features, RawTherapee offers a comprehensive solution for processing and enhancing raw images. AlmaLinux 9, a community-driven, free, and open-source operating system, is an excellent choice for running RawTherapee.
-
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 on Ubuntu 24.04 (Simple Guide)
Hello readers, in this blog post we will show you how to install PHP 8.3 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS system step-by-step.
-
IT Tavern ☛ Dummy IP & MAC Addresses for Documentation & Sanitization
There are several reasons why you don’t want to use real or accessible host addresses. Perhaps the biggest reasons are for Security & Privacy: you want to avoid sharing sensitive information or running scripts against ‘real’ host addresses.
-
Tony Finch ☛ exponential rate limiting
Following my previous post on rate limiting with GCRA, leaky buckets without the buckets, I reviewed my old notes on rate limiting for Exim. I thought I should do a new write-up of the ideas that I hope will be more broadly interesting.
-
Ryan Mulligan ☛ CSS @property and the New Style
The @property at-rule recently gained support across all modern browsers, unlocking the ability to explicitly define a syntax, initial value, and inheritance for CSS custom properties. It seems like forever ago that CSS Houdini and its CSS Properties and Values API were initially introduced. I experimented sparingly over time, reading articles that danced around the concepts, but I had barely scratched the surface of what @property could offer. The ensuing demo explores what's possible in the next generation of CSS.
-
[Old] nixCraft ☛ How to unlock LUKS using Dropbear SSH keys remotely in Linux
On Linux, we encrypt our partitions and entire disk using Linux Unified Key Setup-on-disk-format (LUKS) for security and privacy reasons. We unlock LUKS-protected disks by providing a passphrase at boot time. You must be in front of your computer or use a remote console to open the encrypted disk under Linux at boot time. However, if your system is in the basement, remote data centre/office, or upstairs office, you won’t be able to unlock and boot your Linux box. We can use the Dropbear SSH server for LUKS-encrypted Debian, Ubuntu, or any other Linux distro via SSH to solve this problem. Let us see how to unlock LUKS using Dropbear SSH keys in Linux at boot time.
-
[Old] Desde Linux ☛ Dropbear SSH, a lightweight alternative to OpenSSH
If you are looking for a lightweight SSH server and client, since OpenSSH is not a solution for your requirement. Let me introduce you Dropbear SSH which is a lightweight implementation of the SSH protocol (Secure Shell) designed primarily for resource-constrained environments, such as embedded systems, mobile devices, or resource-constrained systems.