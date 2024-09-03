posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 03, 2024



Quoting: Samba 4.21 Launches with Enhanced Security Features —

Five months after its previous 4.20 release, Samba, the renowned open-source software suite that facilitates file sharing and printing services across various operating systems, including Windows and Unix, has officially released its latest version, Samba 4.21.

The release’s highlight is the hardened security settings for “valid users,” “invalid users,” “read list,” and “write list.” In the past, unresolved user or group names would be skipped without any notification, potentially leading to insecure access permissions.

With this update, any issues in name resolution due to communication errors with a domain controller will now trigger an error log, and the connection attempt will be denied, thereby preventing unintended access.