posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 29, 2024



Quoting: What is Zorin OS? Linux for People Who Don’t Want to Leave Windows —

Switching from Windows to Linux can feel like stepping into the unknown, but the transition is much easier with Zorin OS.

Zorin OS is a Linux distribution that was built to provide a familiar experience for Windows users. It's a great way to explore Linux if you’re curious about it but aren’t ready to leave Windows.

Let’s explore what makes Zorin OS stand out and why it’s a solid choice for beginners, whether you’re trying to revive an older PC or want to dive into Linux without feeling lost.