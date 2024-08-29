Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
AudioTube - stream music from YouTube - LinuxLinks
If you often listen to music with YouTube, you may prefer a dedicated YouTube music player on your desktop.
AudioTube is software which lets you search and listen to YouTube Music without needing a web browser. The software lets you list albums and artists, play automatically generated playlists, albums and construct your own playlists.
This Qt-based free and open source software has a responsive design which means it works well with desktop computers and mobile phones.
Choosing a Journaling File System - LinuxLinks
Even though there are many different file systems available for Linux, most users pay little attention to which file system to use. They are often a forgotten friend. The choice of what file system to use depends on the situation; relevant factors to consider include compatibility, performance, resilience, the media being used, the size and number of the storage medium, features, and security considerations.
A journaling file system is a special type of file system that maintains a tracking file, called a journal. The journal enables the system to repair any inconsistencies that may arise as a result of a system halted abnormally. It does this by keeping track of changes that are made before committing them to the main file system. In the event that the computer is not shut down properly, any data loss can be recreated. This type of file system is therefore less likely to suffer from corruption, and brings file systems back online quickly.
Productivity Timer - pomodoro timer - LinuxLinks
Productivity Timer doesn’t enforce a strict Pomodoro sequence (work -> break -> work). It’s entirely up to you when you want to start a timer, though you can configure the app to automatically start a break after each work session.
If a timer has a reference to a task category or project, it’ll be saved and show up in your stats. Otherwise, it’ll be considered a break timer and not be logged. It is only your hard work that counts!
pom - pomodoro timer - LinuxLinks
pom is a pomodoro timer on the command-line, built using huh?, a simple, powerful library for building interactive forms and prompts in the terminal.
You pick the length of focus and break time. Work for that period and then take a break.
Y.A.c.H.T. - Yet Another CLI Habit Tracker - LinuxLinks
Y.A.C.H.T. is a command-line habit tracker.
This tool allows you to track the activities that make up your perfect day and monitor your daily progress effortlessly.
JFS - Journaled File System - LinuxLinks
The Journaled File System (JFS) is a journaling file system that was open-sourced by IBM in 1999. Most Linux distributions support JFS. It is low on resource usage and comparatively fast doing all kinds of filesystem operations.
JFS journals metadata only, which means that metadata will remain consistent but user files may be corrupted after a crash or power loss.
Support for which has been available in the Linux kernel since 2002.
