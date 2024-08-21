today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Check All Connected Webcams on Ubuntu
This article will guide you through the process of identifying all available webcams on your Ubuntu system using command-line tools and graphical interfaces.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Replace Netplan with /etc/network/interfaces in Ubuntu
This guide will walk you through the steps to switch back to using /etc/network/interfaces instead of Netplan.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you install GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". Tweaks is a useful utility program to customize Ubuntu desktop such as changing themes, icons, fonts etc. And no surprise it is a good companion to another utility named GNOME Extension Manager. We also want to say thank you John Stowers for developing this precious Free Software. Now let's see how to install and an example in using it!
-
APNIC ☛ VPP with Babel
Ever since I first saw the Vector Packet Processor (VPP) I have been deeply impressed with its performance and versatility. For those of us who have used Cisco IOS/XR devices, like the classic Aggregation Services Router (ASR), VPP will look and feel quite familiar as many of the approaches are shared between the two. Thanks to the Linux ControlPlane plugin, higher-level control plane software becomes available. For example, BGP, OSPF, LDP, VRRP and so on become quite natural for VPP.
-
Eric Bailey ☛ Basic keyboard shortcut support for focused links
This is one of those cases where circumstances at my job led to needing to document expected behavior in order to create “synthetic” links via JavaScript. Sometimes this sort of thing is regrettably unavoidable.
A large part of the effort was capturing all the different action you can perform with keyboard interaction when an anchor element is focused. Turns out, there’s a lot!
I thought that sharing what I documented could be helpful to others. This is both as a resource, and also as an example of how being cavalier about non-semantic HTML can create so many problems.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CockroachDB on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CockroachDB on AlmaLinux 9. In the ever-evolving landscape of database management systems, CockroachDB has emerged as a powerful and resilient solution for modern applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install XAMPP on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XAMPP on AlmaLinux 9. XAMPP is an open-source web server solution stack that includes Apache, MySQL, PHP, and Perl. It provides a convenient way to set up a local development environment on various operating systems, including Linux, macOS, and Windows.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Moodle on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Moodle on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Moodle, the world’s most popular open-source learning management system (LMS), empowers educators to create dynamic online learning environments.
-
-
How to Install GitLab on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
GitLab, a popular Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub alternative for developers, allows them to have version control over their code. Because of its open-source license, it can be easily installed on Ubuntu 24.04.
-
RoseHosting ☛ How to Install Nextcloud on AlmaLinux 9
Nextcloud is recognized as the leading open-source self-hosted file sync and sharing software.