today's leftovers
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux readlink and realpath Command Tutorial for Beginners (with Examples)
We've already discussed the ln command, which lets you create links between files. However, some tools allow you to resolve these links.
In this tutorial, we will discuss the basics of realpath and readlink commands that are similar (if not same) in that they display resolved symbolic links in output. But before we do that, it's worth mentioning that all examples here have been tested on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Debian 12.
University of Toronto ☛ Web applications should support being used behind a reverse proxy
I recently wrote about the power of using external authentication in a web application. The short version is that this lets you support any authentication system that someone can put together with a front end web server, with little to no work on your part (it also means that the security of that authentication code is not your problem). However, supporting this in your web application does have one important requirement, which is that you have to support being run behind a front end web server, which normally means having the front end server acting as a reverse proxy.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install LOMP Stack (OpenLiteSpeed, MySQL, and PHP) on Ubuntu 24.04
OpenLiteSpeed is a lightweight and open-source version of the LiteSpeed Server developed by LiteSpeed Technologies. It supports Apache Rewrite rules, HTTP/2 and HTTP/3, and TLS v1.3 and QUIC protocols. It comes with a WebGUI-based Administration panel, making it different from other servers and easier to manage.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ A Complete Guide to Ubuntu 24.04 Default Apps and Their Purposes
This is a listing of preinstalled applications of Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" from A to Z with brief explanations of their purposes. With this article, you will begin to know that your Ubuntu has many default apps from Additional Drivers to Videos and you will learn in general about what you can do with them in your computing. And we also included some useful tutorials related to productivity tools like LibreOffice so you can learn more. Now let's read and we wish you the best!
ID Root
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gitea on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea on Fedora 40. Gitea is a lightweight, open-source, self-hosted Git service that provides a user-friendly interface for managing repositories, collaborating with team members, and streamlining your development workflow.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache JMeter on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache JMeter on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache JMeter is a powerful open-source tool designed for load testing and measuring the performance of web applications, APIs, and other software systems.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Create an Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Virtual Machine (VM) on Proxmox VE
In this article, I will show you how to create a Ubuntu 24.04 LTS virtual machine (VM) on Proxmox VE. This article is the foundation of the Proxmox VE Ubuntu 24.04 LTS VM GPU passthrough guide.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Passthrough an NVIDIA GPU on a Proxmox VE Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Virtual Machine (VM)
If you passthrough an NVIDIA GPU to an Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Proxmox VE virtual machine (VM), you get many benefits, such as: Stream the display of the VM directly on the monitor connected to the NVIDIA GPU.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install NVIDIA GPU Driver on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Desktop/Server
If you have an NVIDIA GPU installed on your computer/server, installing the NVIDIA GPU drivers will be the first thing to do after installing Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable & Enhance Touchpad Gestures in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04
This tutorial shows how to enable (or improve) touchpad gestures in Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and Ubuntu 20.04. Not only for the default GNOME, but also for XFCE, MATE, and other desktop environments.