GNU Scientific Library 2.8 and GNU Taler 0.11
-
GNU ☛ gsl @ Savannah: GNU Scientific Library 2.8 released
Version 2.8 of the GNU Scientific Library (GSL) has been released. Thank you to all who helped test the library prior to the release, and thank you to everyone for using the library and giving feedback and reports. The following changes have been added to the library: [...]
-
Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: GNU Taler v.11 released
We are happy to announce the release of GNU Taler v0.11.
-
Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: GNU Taler at PointZeroForum innovation tour
We are happy to have been selected to host a side-event of the PointZeroForum in Biel, Switzerland from 10-12am on July 1st where we will be presenting GNU Taler and related technologies. Attendance is gratis and open to the general public (not just PZF attendees). You can find more information and register for the event on the BFH event page.