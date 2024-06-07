Canonical in Watford stadium and Linux-powered Matter devices
Ubuntu Blog: BT Group and Canonical deliver 5G to UK stadiums
Canonical teamed up with BT to improve connectivity in football stadiums. Find out how we brought 5G coverage to Watford stadium.
Connectivity is intimately connected to the human experience, especially today. While some of us grew up sending snail mail to loved ones, most of us now take the ability to instantly send a text message for granted. News, pictures and data can reach us within a split second. When that experience of instant connectivity is disrupted, we feel it more than usual. And if you’ve been to a large football match or concert of late, that disruption might seem all-too-familiar.
Ubuntu Blog: A look into Ubuntu Core 24: Your first Linux-powered Matter device
With the release of Matter 1.3, it is now easier than ever to create interoperable home appliances. The standard now supports devices such as refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, ovens, robotic vacuums, and electric vehicle chargers. Smart appliances can use the internet to gain added features, such as remote management and maintenance, but this comes with additional risks and security burdens. Ubuntu Core provides a secure and reliable foundation for running smart home applications that are responsible not only for home appliances but also for critical infrastructure powering smart door locks, garage doors, surveillance and security systems.