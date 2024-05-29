today's leftovers
Linux Format 316
Upgrade your GNU/Linux desktop for the ultimate experience. Jump on KDE Plasma 6 and get the most from the all-new framework, toolkit and app suite. We show you how to get started quickly and how to upgrade your existing desktop smoothly and simply.
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Creating a Micro Users’ Group
Fosdem had a great lecture Building an Open Source Community One Friend at a Time [1]. I recommend that everyone who is involved in the FOSS community watches this lecture to get some ideas.
For some time I’ve been periodically inviting a few friends to visit for lunch, chat about Linux, maybe do some coding, and watch some anime between coding. It seems that I have accidentally created a micro users’ group.
Audiocasts/Shows
Linux Matters: Quickemu Rising From the Bashes
Martin is rebooting his Quickemu project. Alan tells us about open source at his new job with Anchore. Mark explains using ntfy for push notifications.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 841
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 841 for the week of May 19 – 25, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
