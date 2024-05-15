Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Emmabuntüs - Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks
Emmabuntüs is a Linux distribution derived from Debian.
Emmabuntüs was designed to facilitate the reconditioning of computers donated to humanitarian associations, in particular to the Emmaüs communities (hence its name) and to promote the discovery of Linux by beginners, but also to extend the lifespan of the hardware to limit waste caused by over-consumption of raw materials thanks to its 32-bit version.
Athena OS - Linux distribution designed for penetration testing - LinuxLinks
Athena OS is an Arch-based and Nix-based distribution intended to build a new concept of pentesting operating system. Its purpose is to offer a different experience than the most used pentesting distributions by providing reproducibility, flexibility, isolation, and only those tools that fit with the user needs and improving the access to hacking resources and learning materials.
Athena OS provides pentesting tools classified by Cyber Roles. Each role consists of a Cyber Security domain where the several tools are distributed on. These tools are continuously maintained in order to improve the efficiency of their usage and kept updated for getting a cleaned and secured environment.
The distro takes a minimalist approach, as well as allowing deep customization of system configurations, enabling pentesters to tailor the environment to specific testing requirements.