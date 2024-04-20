Different Linux Distributions
-
Garuda Linux – gaming distro based on Arch Linux
Garuda Linux is a rolling release distro based on Arch Linux, which ensures always getting the latest software updates. It deploys a Linux Zen kernel, designed to be optimized for desktop, multimedia and gaming.
Besides the Arch official repositories, the project uses 2 extra repositories, the Chaotic AUR and Garuda Linux repository.
Garuda Linux offers various GUI tools for managing system settings out of the box to make your jump-start easier.
-
EndeavourOS – Arch-based distro
EndeavourOS is an Arch-based distro that provides an Arch experience without the hassle of installing it manually. EndeavourOS uses the Calamares system installer instead of Arch’s command-line tool pacstrap.
After installation, you’re provided with a lightweight and almost bare-bones environment ready to be explored with your terminal.
EndeavourOS provides access to the Arch User Repository (AUR), a community-driven repository. It contains package descriptions (PKGBUILDs) that allow users to compile a package from source with makepkg and then install it via the pacman package manager.
-
Gnoppix Linux – Debian and Kali-based Linux Distribution
Gnoppix Linux started in 2002 with the focus of allowing users to run a Linux operating system for any purpose without installing it or making any changes to the computer’s configuration. There are two ways to use Gnoppix Linux. You can live boot from a DVD/USB, or install it on a desktop/laptop or other device.
Gnoppix is based on Debian Linux with parts of Kali Linux. Gnoppix comes complete with a set of additional software repositories containing the latest 64-bit versions of the latest desktop environment/framework/toolkit.
-
CachyOS – user-friendly Arch-based Linux distribution
CachyOS is a user-friendly Arch-based distribution focused on performance optimizations.
Unique aspects of the distribution are claimed to be...